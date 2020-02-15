Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $147.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.42 million to $150.99 million. Teekay Lng Partners reported sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $588.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.12 million to $603.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $565.50 million, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $566.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $13.14 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

