Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Verisign reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VRSN stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $209.57. The company had a trading volume of 526,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,449. Verisign has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,912,000 after buying an additional 76,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

