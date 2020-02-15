Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $749.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $758.51 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

