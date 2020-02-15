Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Curo Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Curo Group news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,122 shares of company stock worth $1,156,115. 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

