Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post sales of $88.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $87.35 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $78.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $366.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.27 million to $380.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.72 million, with estimates ranging from $367.55 million to $417.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE:EGP opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 203,213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,430,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

