Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,213 shares of company stock worth $14,438,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. 493,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,064. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

