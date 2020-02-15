Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pool posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $233.55 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $233.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.