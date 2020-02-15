Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce $12.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $12.21 million. Veritone posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.28 million to $49.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.46 million to $56.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Veritone has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 20,550 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $61,444.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,736.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 76.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

