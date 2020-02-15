Zacks: Brokerages Set $120.00 Target Price for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $120.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,468 shares of company stock worth $1,297,678 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

