Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.00 Target Price for Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyren an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyren stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 20,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Cyren has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

