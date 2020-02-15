Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.75 Target Price for AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AeroCentury an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Shares of ACY stock remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. AeroCentury has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroCentury (ACY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.