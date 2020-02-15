Zacks: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTHR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 332,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,125. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of -0.62.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

