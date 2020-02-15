Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given $6.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

