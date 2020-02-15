Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,493,750.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,289,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

