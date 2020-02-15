Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 125,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $2.60 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

