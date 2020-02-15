Zacks: Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Hi-Crush’s rating score has improved by 18.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.60 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hi-Crush an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:HCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,733. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. Hi-Crush has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

