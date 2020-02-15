Zacks: Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Separately, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

LOAN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.