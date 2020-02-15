Zacks: Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) Given $8.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Visterra an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Visterra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Visterra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Visterra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,528,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 648,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visterra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Visterra in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visterra in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visterra in the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

About Visterra

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visterra (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.