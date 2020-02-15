Zacks: Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Vivint Smart Home’s rating score has declined by 133% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $14.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vivint Smart Home an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VVNT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 138,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,419. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $23.86.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.