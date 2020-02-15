Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $90,540.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 251.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.06199990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

