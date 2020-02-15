Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Zayo Group worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 383,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 923,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,467,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after buying an additional 1,402,898 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $361,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

