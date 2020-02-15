ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00117395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00137979 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

