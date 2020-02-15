Zcoin (XZC) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.73 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.15 or 0.00072155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, QBTC and BX Thailand. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02706514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.04476652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00775841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00896684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Sistemkoin, TDAX, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Upbit, Koinex, Indodax, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.