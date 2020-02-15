Zebi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.03200307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00156214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Koinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

