Zebi Token One Day Volume Tops $779.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $604,036.00 and $779.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 191,460,524 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

