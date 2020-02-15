Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $238.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average of $227.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.