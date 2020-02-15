Zeepin Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $650,724.00 and approximately $4,816.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

