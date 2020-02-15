Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $10.16 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00657345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00138702 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002229 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,843,150 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

