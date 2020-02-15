ZelCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.01230717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00215669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002351 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005152 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

