Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $1.87 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $2,341.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00688668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00125138 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00143853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,148,627 coins and its circulating supply is 8,121,069 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

