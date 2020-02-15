Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,585.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00657345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00138702 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002714 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,153,722 coins and its circulating supply is 8,114,863 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.