Zetacoin Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $167,941.00 and $8,671.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.04466266 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00772865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,116,424 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

