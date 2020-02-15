ZeuxCoin Price Up 35.9% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $56,491.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 258.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00490702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.18 or 0.06154250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00072420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

