Zilliqa One Day Volume Tops $31.86 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $86.01 million and $31.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,196,758,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,905,291,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, BitMart, Huobi, Kucoin, BitForex, Hotbit, Bitbns, WazirX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, BiteBTC, DEx.top, AirSwap, FCoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Coinhub, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, GOPAX, Binance, Korbit, Koinex, DragonEX, Upbit, OOOBTC, Coinone and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.