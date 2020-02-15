Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 98,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

