Zipper (ZIP) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $923,706.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003295 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

