ZMINE Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $176,853.00 and $4,258.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00445110 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001271 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010037 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001524 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.