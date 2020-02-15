ZUM TOKEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 98.5% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $207,080.00 and $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00910510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

