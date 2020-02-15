ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Up 159.6% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 159.6% higher against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $206,581.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00915012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004362 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

