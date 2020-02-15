ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $871,000.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $871,000.00 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.