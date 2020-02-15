ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $801,014.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $801,014.00 and $20.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

