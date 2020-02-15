ZVCHAIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,911.00 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $259,911.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 314,045,571 coins and its circulating supply is 301,874,700 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.