$0.02 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE FLOW opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

