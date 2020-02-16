$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ViaSat by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

