$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Tronox posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tronox.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE TROX opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.54. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

