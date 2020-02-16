$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

FIZZ stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Beverage by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Beverage by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.