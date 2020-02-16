$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

