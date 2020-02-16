$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.87. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.73.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

