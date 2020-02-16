0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,661.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

