$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 55.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

